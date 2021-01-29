Besties for Life

Speaking on his special relationship with Brady in 2018, Gronkowski gushed to reporters about all the things he likes most about the famed quarterback.

“Just the way he prepares. His work ethic, the way he’s just still going at his age,” he said at the time. “Just still has a competitiveness to him every single time he steps out on the field. It’s obviously an honor to be next to a quarterback like that in the huddle and it’s really basically how he brings it every single day, no matter what kind of day it is.”