Lisa Vanderpump

“There’s different problems,” the boss told Us about season 10, noting that the group has more “serious” issues these days. “Relationships are broken up and businesses are opening and it’s their struggle to grow up. And I think that’s why a lot of people relate to them. I love them all, and I’ve always been, you know, even when the cameras are down, I have a great relationship with all of them..”

Of all the breakups in between seasons, LVP added: “It’s easier when they’re all in secure relationships and I know where they’re going to bed at night.”