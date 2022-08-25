Brock Davies
Us exclusively revealed in November 2019 that Scheana started seeing the personal trainer. After making their couple debut at BravoCon later that month, the SURver confirmed to Us that her family “loves” the New Zealand native.
“He’s gorgeous,” Scheana told Us at the time. “He’s so good to look at, but he is the nicest person I’ve ever met and treats me with respect, the way I deserve, so that’s the best part about him.”
Scheana officially introduced Bravo fans to Davies on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in April 2020. Two months later, the reality star emotionally revealed that the pair were expecting their first child together, but she subsequently suffered a miscarriage.
The couple later welcomed daughter Summer in April 2021. Us confirmed in July 2021 that the pair are engaged after the TV personality was spotted wearing a giant diamond ring while out in Los Angeles.
Scheana and Brock tied the knot with a star-studded ceremony in August 2022.