Scheana Shay is ready to give out her final rose.

“I would be the Bachelorette,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively at the opening of The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan Hotel Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16. “[But] I don’t want to go on The Bachelor to become the Bachelorette.”

While Hannah Brown has already started filming season 15 of the ABC dating spinoff, Scheana added that she would sign up to star as the series’ lead in the future “in a heartbeat.”

The reality TV personality also has experience with Bachelor Nation — fans saw her go on a date with Robby Hayes during a January episode of Vanderpump Rules. Earlier this month, however, Scheana told Us that Robby ghosted her before their date aired.

“I actually have not spoken to him since October, and it still baffles me because him and I were such good friends. We went to Hawaii together. We went on a few dates. We made out on that date, as you saw,” she explained to Us. “And then, he was on a trip in Mexico, we were texting and I was like, ‘I miss you. Let’s have a Robby-Scheana day soon.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah. I’ll be back tomorrow.’ … I’ve literally never heard from him again.”

While Scheana has been unlucky in love before, the Bravo star, who was married to Mike Shay from 2014 to 2017, has not ruled out a trip down the aisle in the future.

“Never say never,” she told Us on Saturday. “I’m not planning on it, but you never know.”

As for her relationship with SUR bartender Adam Spott, whom she is hooking up with on season 7 of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana previously told Us that “it’s complicated” between them. One obstacle that isn’t standing in their way? Scheana’s alleged “sugar daddy.”

“I heard recently that I moved to Marina Del Rey because I have a sugar daddy and that’s why I won’t admit that Adam and I are in a relationship because I’m secretly with this sugar daddy,” she told Us in Las Vegas. “If I was with a sugar daddy I would be in a two, three-story house in Venice, not in an apartment. Yeah, that was a very weird and random rumor.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Rick Egusquiza

