'Wet Hot American Summer' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Paul Rudd

Rudd, who played Andy, may not have aged a day, but his career has grown exponentially since WHAS. The Clueless alum went on to appear as Phoebe’s eventual husband Mike on Friends and continued his comedy streak with Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Wanderlust. In 2015, he joined the Marvel universe as Ant-Man, a.k.a Scott Lang — a role he’s set to reprise in 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He has been married to Julie Yaeger since 2003. They share son Jack and daughter Darby.