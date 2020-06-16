What to Watch This Week While Social Distancing

Another week indoors means another week of new TV.

This week features the end of multiple mid-season debuts, including season 1 of Barkskins, season 2 of Roswell: New Mexico and season 2 of Songland. Additionally, the second part of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days tell-all special airs, as does the final installment of the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

If you’re looking for fresh reality TV, you’re in luck. A new season of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles premieres on Bravo, new series Generation Renovation: Lake House debuts on HGTV, the second half of Siesta Key season 3 returns on MTV and season 3 of Sweet Home Sextuplets begins on TLC.

On the streaming front, Hulu’s Love, Victor drops on June 16, the series based in the same universe as the 2018 hit film, and season 2 of The Politician debuts on Netflix.

On Apple TV+, Bryce Dallas Howard makes her feature film directorial debut in Dads. In the special, the actress interviews celebrity comedian fathers as well as hero fathers from around the globe to shine a light on the importance of their relationships with their children.

The week wraps up on Father’s Day with the premiere of Yellowstone season 3, NOS4A2 season 2 and John Legend and Family, an ABC special taking a look at his life at home with Chrissy Teigen and their family.

Scroll through the gallery below for which shows are on each night.