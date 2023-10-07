Hallmark Channel is the home of all-things holiday — but before Christmas takes over the network, viewers are treated to annual fall-filled films.

Dubbed “Fall Into Love,” the season of autumn-themed movies stretches from September through October and there are a few items that are in almost all of the films. For starters, yellow and orange hues are everywhere you look … and we’re not complaining.

“Of all the Hallmark movies I’ve ever done, this one is actually packed more full of a season than I’ve ever seen,” Nikki DeLoach told Celebrity Page in October 2020 of her festive feature Sweet Autumn. “Anything that you can possibly imagine goes into the season of fall … it is in this movie.”

Two years later, Hallmark brought pumpkins to the forefront in a major way with 2022’s Pumpkin Everything.

“One of the most magical things about the fall season is that anything can happen,” star Corey Sevier said in September 2022 of the movie during a behind-the-scenes visit from set. He added that his character was a “fan of the pumpkin spice latte.”

Scroll down for a complete breakdown of what you can expect to find in nearly all Hallmark fall features: