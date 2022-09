When Was It Renewed?

Hallmark picked up the beloved series for season 10 in June 2022. The network revealed at the time that Lindsay Sturman will take over as the new showrunner. “Celebrating the great S10 news from Italy! We’re thrilled!!!” Krakow wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing a photo with costars McGarry, Kayla Wallace and Ben Rosenbaum in Venice.