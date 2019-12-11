Tinsley’s Role

While there has been a lot of speculation about Tinsley’s role on season 12 of RHONY, the source told Us in December that she is still filming post-engagement to Scott.

Another insider, however, told Us that the reality star will indeed move to Chicago to be with the Coupon Cabin CEO and likely stop filming RHONY after season 12.

“She is moving for love,” the insider said. “This is a very happy time in her life right now and everyone is rooting for her and Scott. They have addressed all their issues and no longer want to live without each other. She is very, very happy!”