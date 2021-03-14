‘When Harry Met Sally’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Lisa Jane Persky (Alice)

Persky gave Quentin Tarantino his first onscreen kiss in 1995’s Destiny Turns on the Radio and later made guest appearances on TV shows such as Private Eye, NYPD Blue, The X-Files, King of the Hill and The Golden Girls. When she wasn’t acting, the New York City native worked as a journalist and fine art photographer. In 2010, she was a founding editor and art director at the Los Angeles Review of Books. Three years later, she contributed to the Jeffrey Schwartz-directed documentary I Am Divine about actor and drag performer Divine, who died in 1988.