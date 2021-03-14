Nostalgia

‘When Harry Met Sally’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

By
'When Harry Met Sally' Cast: Where Are They Now?
 Castle Rock/Nelson/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock; MediaPunch/Shutterstock
9
1 / 9
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

Meg Ryan (Sally Albright)

Her starring role in When Harry Met Sally earned Ryan her first Golden Globe nomination in 1990 and quickly transformed her into one of Hollywood’s go-to leading ladies. The Connecticut native is also known for her work in Sleepless in Seattle (1993), When a Man Loves a Woman (1994), You’ve Got Mail (1998), Kate & Leopold (2001) and The Women (2008). Her directorial debut, Ithaca, premiered in October 2015. She was previously married to Dennis Quaid — with whom she shares son Jack — from 1991 to 2001. Ryan adopted a daughter, Daisy, in January 2006 and sparked an on-off relationship with John Mellencamp in 2010. They got engaged in November 2018 but Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that they called it quits one year later.

Back to top