FX

American Horror Story: Renewed for seasons 11 to 13

Atlanta: Renewed for seasons 3 and 4 (final season)

Better Things: Season 5 premiered in February 2022

Breeders: Renewed for season 3

Fargo: Renewed for season 5

Mayans M.C.: Season 4 premieres in April 2022

Reservation Dogs: Renewed for season 2

Snowfall: Season 5 premieres in March 2022

What We Do in the Shadows: Renewed for season 4