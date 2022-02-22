Top 5

Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series

The CW

All American: Season 4 currently airing

All American: Homecoming: Premiered in February 2022

Charmed: Season 4 premieres in March 2022

Dynasty: Season 4 returns in March 2022

In the Dark: Renewed for season 4

Kung Fu: Season 2 premieres in March 2022

Nancy Drew: Season 3 ended in January 2022

Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Renewed for season 9

Riverdale: Season 6 returns in March 2022

Roswell, New Mexico: Renewed for season 4

Stargirl: Renewed for season 3

The Flash: Season 8 returns in March 2022

