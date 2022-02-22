The CW
All American: Season 4 currently airing
All American: Homecoming: Premiered in February 2022
Charmed: Season 4 premieres in March 2022
Dynasty: Season 4 returns in March 2022
In the Dark: Renewed for season 4
Kung Fu: Season 2 premieres in March 2022
Nancy Drew: Season 3 ended in January 2022
Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Renewed for season 9
Riverdale: Season 6 returns in March 2022
Roswell, New Mexico: Renewed for season 4
Stargirl: Renewed for season 3
The Flash: Season 8 returns in March 2022