Peter Weber

After considering another attempt to find love on screen, Peter Weber ultimately declined the offer. “I was actually going to do Bachelor in Paradise. I was going to do it,” he told Us in June 2022. “We just couldn’t agree on a contract at the end of the day is what it came down to.”

According to the United pilot, the deal was almost done before he decided to pass on the offer. “I had gotten the days off. I had this month off to go out there and I was going to give it a shot. I honestly was,” he said. “I always kept looking at that as like the one venue I hadn’t, like, really checked off yet or tried.”

He continued: “I thought maybe [I could] give it one more try. But [ABC and I] ended up not being able to agree on anything and get out there. I feel everything happens for a reason, so it’s all good.”