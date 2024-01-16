The Yellowjackets cast enjoyed a night out at the 2023 Emmys before filming season 3 of the hit Showtime series.

Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher and Kevin Alves were the first to arrive at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, January 15.

Yellowjackets received a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, while Melanie Lynskey is a nominee in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a drama series category. (The actress, 46, announced hours before the ceremony that she wouldn’t be in attendance.) The Emmys ceremony was initially set to take place in September 2023 but was pushed back due to the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Related: The Best Fashion From the 2023 Emmy Awards After much anticipation and a postponement, the 2023 Emmy Awards are almost underway at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, January 15. The Television Academy announced in August 2023 that the 75th annual ceremony was pushed to January 2024 amid actors, writers and other entertainment workers going on strike. Both the Writers Guild […]

The Writers Guild of America went on strike in May 2023 after a labor dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. As a result, production on season 3 of Yellowjackets was put on hold.

“Well, we had exactly one day in the #YellowJackets S3 writers’ room. It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun, and I’m very excited to get back to it as soon as the #WGA gets a fair deal. #1u #unionstrong,” cocreator Ashley Lyle wrote via X (formerly Twitter) that same month.

Actors joined writers on the picket line two months later, and both strikes were resolved by the end of the year.

Related: Celebrities Reveal Where They Store Their Awards Amid a strange awards season, one thing has remained the same: a few deserving celebrities have ended their glammed-up evenings with a shiny new talking piece to display on their mantle. Or … somewhere else! When it comes to storing their awards, celebrities have been known to choose some interesting spots for safekeeping. While many […]

Lyle offered an update on how the writing process was going in December 2023, saying on a SAG-AFTRA panel, “We’re deep in the writing. Everybody came back so incredibly enthusiastic, raring to go and creatively invigorated. We’re having so much fun and are very excited about it.”

Season 3 will presumably pick up shortly after Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) took over for Lottie (Courtney Eaton) as the leader of the group during their time in the woods. After the teens ate Javi (Luciano Leroux) as a group, they woke up to a fire started by Coach Ben (Steven Krueger) that burned down their cabin.

Meanwhile, in the present timeline, Lottie (Simone Kessell) convinced the others they needed to choose a sacrifice. Lisa (Nicole Maines) accidentally got in the middle of the ritual, which caused Misty (Christina Ricci) to try to poison her. Natalie (Juliette Lewis), however, stepped in to defend Lisa and was killed off in the last minutes of the finale.

Related: Awards Show Audience Reactions: Funniest Celebrity Faces in the Crowd Take a look at some of the funniest awards show audience reactions in recent history, from Will Smith's aghast expression at Lady Gaga's 2013 VMAs performance, to Beyonce's mortified face when Kanye West crashed Taylor Swift's acceptance speech

“I am beyond moved by the appreciation of my work on @yellowjackets,” Lewis wrote via Instagram in May 2023. “I believe this team can literally do and write anything, the chemistry and exquisite talent of this phenomenal — ever-growing — cast is something I will always marvel at. You all have my heart. ❤️ Until we meet again.”

Details on season 3 — including whether Lewis could make an appearance — have yet to be revealed.