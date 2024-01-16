Your account
Entertainment

'Yellowjackets' Cast Is All the Buzz on the Emmys Red Carpet Before Filming Season 3

By
Yellowjackets Cast Is All the Buzz at the 2024 Emmy Before Filming Season 3
The Yellowjackets cast enjoyed a night out at the 2023 Emmys before filming season 3 of the hit Showtime series.

Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher and Kevin Alves were the first to arrive at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, January 15.

Yellowjackets received a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, while Melanie Lynskey is a nominee in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a drama series category. (The actress, 46, announced hours before the ceremony that she wouldn’t be in attendance.) The Emmys ceremony was initially set to take place in September 2023 but was pushed back due to the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The Writers Guild of America went on strike in May 2023 after a labor dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. As a result, production on season 3 of Yellowjackets was put on hold.

“Well, we had exactly one day in the #YellowJackets S3 writers’ room. It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun, and I’m very excited to get back to it as soon as the #WGA gets a fair deal. #1u #unionstrong,” cocreator Ashley Lyle wrote via X (formerly Twitter) that same month.

Actors joined writers on the picket line two months later, and both strikes were resolved by the end of the year.

Lyle offered an update on how the writing process was going in December 2023, saying on a SAG-AFTRA panel, “We’re deep in the writing. Everybody came back so incredibly enthusiastic, raring to go and creatively invigorated. We’re having so much fun and are very excited about it.”

Season 3 will presumably pick up shortly after Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) took over for Lottie (Courtney Eaton) as the leader of the group during their time in the woods. After the teens ate Javi (Luciano Leroux) as a group, they woke up to a fire started by Coach Ben (Steven Krueger) that burned down their cabin.

Meanwhile, in the present timeline, Lottie (Simone Kessell) convinced the others they needed to choose a sacrifice. Lisa (Nicole Maines) accidentally got in the middle of the ritual, which caused Misty (Christina Ricci) to try to poison her. Natalie (Juliette Lewis), however, stepped in to defend Lisa and was killed off in the last minutes of the finale.

“I am beyond moved by the appreciation of my work on @yellowjackets,” Lewis wrote via Instagram in May 2023. “I believe this team can literally do and write anything, the chemistry and exquisite talent of this phenomenal — ever-growing — cast is something I will always marvel at. You all have my heart. ❤️ Until we meet again.”

Details on season 3 — including whether Lewis could make an appearance — have yet to be revealed.

