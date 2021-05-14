Andi Dorfman Gives a Tour of Her Fridge: ‘Abs Are Made in the Kitchen’

Goals! Andi Dorfman took to social media to share a glimpse at her fridge and shared her favorite foods and beverages.

“Abs are made in the kitchen … along with guilty pleasures. Fridge tour time! #healthybalance,” Dorfman, 34, captioned the video via Instagram on Wednesday, May 12.

The tour offered a look at the former Bachelorette‘s must-haves in her kitchen, including Topo Chico water, a shelf just for leftovers, a special drawer for carbs and even one spot set aside for those 21 and older. The television personality also highlighted a section of fresh vegetables and a wall of various condiments for every meal.

Dorfman previously talked about how staying healthy is all about a combination of eating well and working out.

“I have a pretty healthy diet that I try and base off of how long and often I am running that day or week,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “I eat to fuel my body — not to change it.”

The attorney has found that returning to her favorite form of exercise helps make her feel good.

“I used to play tennis growing up and then didn’t play for a good 10 years,” she told Us. “I’ve picked up the sport again and I absolutely love it.”

The Atlanta native found a passion for running as well.

“I’d say I [go] about five days a week, even if it’s just for 30 minutes to get out of the house,” she shared at the time. “It is my main source of exercise. I almost feel off balanced and more tired if I don’t go for a run.”

The author has used social media to channel her love for running and has shared updates with fans about her progress.

“Last run as a 33-year-old in the books! Couldn’t help but think about what a year it has been. Like everyone else, this was definitely not the year I expected or hoped for. Nevertheless, I find myself looking back at it and trying to find the gratitude in a year that was so indescribably challenging for us all,” Dorfman captioned the birthday celebration post via Instagram in April. “I’ve come to believe that even during tough times, we all have a lot to be grateful for.” ⁣⁣

⁣⁣

She added: “I’m grateful to be living in a new city, grateful to have started a new company and be able to watch as it grows, grateful for my health, for the close bonds I share with family and friends. And more than ever, grateful for running. I know, I know.”

She concluded the message with a reminder about why running is so important to her, saying, “It probably gets annoying watching me run all the time, but it’s who I’ve become. It’s a part of me; a part of me that provides calmness, motivation and strength. It’s been the reliable constant in my life in a time where I’ve needed it more than ever. So … sorry but it’s sticking around haha.”