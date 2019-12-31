



No mess here! Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval moved into a new California home earlier this year and they’re just now unveiling one of their favorite parts of the $2 million house.

Madix, 34, showed off the couple’s uber-organized pantry on her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 30, and it’s not hard to see why she was eager to introduce the neat room to the world. The walk-in pantry boasts several rows of clean white shelves, and each shelf is stacked with carefully labeled baskets and containers so that every item has its own designated place.

For example, one shelf near the bottom of the pantry holds some of the bartending duo’s cocktail accouterments including Solo cups, drink decorations and colorful straws. Another, slightly higher shelf, boasts labeled woven baskets filled with cooking essentials and condiments and a third shelf is home to various drinks including Red Bull and tonic water.

“Getting an early start on spring cleaning thanks to @Organize_It and @idlivesimply!!” Madix wrote over the post.

Organize It, the Los Angeles-based home organization company that helped tidy up the Bravo stars’ new abode, shared a similar photo of the picture-perfect pantry on Instagram earlier this month. “We loved getting to organize @ariana252525 and @tomsandoval1 walk in pantry!!” the caption read. “We exposed certain items with open wired baskets and clear bins and hid other items in bamboo baskets. Don’t be afraid to mix & match product!”

Madix and Sandoval, 36, are the latest Vanderpump Rules couple to give fans an in-depth look inside their pantry. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright shared photos of their entire tidy home in August, as did Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz.

The latter pair’s pantry has a similar vibe to the Fancy AF Cocktails author’s food-filled room, as it uses a combination of see-through and woven containers to store cocktail ingredients, snacks and more. “Major pantry goals,” Maloney, 32, declared at the time.

Though, unlike their costars, Madix and Sandoval have kept other portions of their home under wraps, the pair gushed about their new abode to Us Weekly exclusively in February. “It’s a big, beautiful house. We saw a lot of houses, and this one had definitely the nicest finishes. It has pocket doors, so it fully opens up. Indoor-outdoor living space. It’s got a pool, jacuzzi. It’s so sexy,” Sandoval said of the farmhouse-style, five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom house in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley. “Ariana is so happy. It’s so great.”

An added plus for the couple? They can now run their air conditioner and microwave at the same time. “That was actually one of the first things we did,” Sandoval told Us. “We turned the AC on and ran the microwave!