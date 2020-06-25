Back at it! Four years after the release of her first cookbook, The Seasoned Life, Ayesha Curry is getting ready to release her second food-focused work, The Full Plate.

The 31-year-old restaurateur took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 24, for an epic “cookbook cover reveal.” The book, which features Curry on the cover standing in a kitchen with a bowl of spaghetti, is slated to be released in September.

“I’m so dang excited. Put so much love into this. I can’t believe it will have been 4 years since The Seasoned Life launched,” the star gushed in the caption. “I always said I would do another once I felt inspired and mannnn was I inspired this time around.”

Curry noted that the “fast-paced and beautifully chaotic” nature of life drove her to write this book, which is why it’s loaded with “super quick and easy recipes” that don’t require a ton of time or prep work.

“The focus of this cookbook is dinner, drinks and a couple of dessert faves,” she wrote. “We don’t really have time for elaborate breakfasts anymore, lunch is typically on the go or involves some sort of protein shake (fit ishiboo 🤦🏽‍♀️) so DINNER is always the star of the day at our home. Some recipes are for those weekend meals/Sunday suppers when you have an hour to cook but most of them take 15-30 mins! It just had to be this way.”

The Canada native continued: “We all have a full plate these days but we should never compromise the joy of cooking, EATING and gathering around the table for a delicious meal with the ones we love!”

Curry’s first cookbook, which was released in September 2016, features 100 of her favorite recipes that her husband, Stephen Curry, and their children — daughters Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and son Canon, 23 months — also adore.

The Ayesha’s Home Kitchen alum frequently posts many of her go-to dishes on Instagram, such as her take on paella, which was shared in April, and homemade pasta, which Curry posted a tutorial for a few weeks prior.

Additionally, the cookware designer’s love of food extends well beyond her own kitchen. In March, just after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Curry got emotional when she explained her decision to temporarily close all of her International Smoke restaurants, which she runs with chef Michael Mina.

“Anybody that’s in the restaurant industry and the hospitality industry just knows that the goal is to make people happy, to serve people, and when that gets taken away from you it’s just the craziest thing in the world,” she said via her Instagram Stories at the time. “I’m just praying for this to all be over and I cannot wait for everybody to get back to doing what they love.”