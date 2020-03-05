Beau Clark’s got some big ideas! Stassi Schroeder’s fiancé, who has dubbed himself “Chef Beau Ar Dee,” recently revealed that he would consider opening a food truck at some point in time.

The revelation from Clark, 39, came during a recent Pumped Up episode of Vanderpump Rules, which is an extended version of the Bravo hit that includes scenes that weren’t initially in the episode of the show that premiered on Tuesday nights.

While Clark has no desire to emulate fellow Pump Rules stars Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd (or Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz) and open a brick and mortar restaurant, he explained that a mobile eatery might definitely be in his future.

“I’d totally do a food truck with lots of funny T-shirts,” he said during the extended episode.

Though Clark isn’t a trained chef, there’s no denying he’s skilled in the kitchen. In addition to frequently whipping up food for Schroeder, 31, and others on Pump Rules, the Coyote County Loser actor has an entire Instagram account dedicated to his many culinary endeavors.

For example, in May 2019 he whipped up something he aptly named The McBEAUcon Bagel Breakwich. As its moniker suggests, the dish, which Clark noted is a great “hangover helper,” is made by placing eggs, bacon and cheese on a bagel and popping it in the oven.

The reality star threw together another hangover helper in April 2019, using Fritos, hot dogs, canned chili shredded cheese and Cholula hot sauce. “This is a quick snack that can really help the Hangover Fears!” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “You can do it Meat Style or Veggie.”

Even if Clark’s food truck dreams never come to fruition, his culinary expertise will certainly be put to good use in the new $1.7 million California home he and Schroeder moved into in January. The pair has already started renovating the abode, including a major kitchen revamp that entailed removing a fancy pizza oven.

“I can’t wait to get rid of this,” The Next Level Basic author declared on her Instagram Stories last month, pointing her phone at a large pizza oven in the kitchen.

The Bravo personality continued to bemoan the fancy appliance, adding: “This is literally the stupidest $20,000 anyone’s ever spent. It takes up so much space!”

Schroeder and Clark are set to tie the knot in October. The nuptials are slated to take place in Rome, Italy, but fellow Vanderpump Rules star Schwartz noted that could change given the coronavirus outbreak. “Tentatively. As of now they are [still getting married in Italy], but it could change any day,” the Minnesota native, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively on Sunday, March 1. “As of now, they’re so excited. They’re still gushing, but it’s on their radar. They’re well aware of what’s going on.”