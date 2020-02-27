The renovations are officially underway! Stassi Schroeder and her fiancé, Beau Clark, officially moved into their $1.7 million California home in January and now they’re in the process of revamping the abode so it suits them perfectly.

In a series of Instagram Stories from Wednesday, February 26, the Vanderpump Rules star, 31, gave her fans an in-depth look at how the renovations are progressing. Captioning several clips “Day 1 demo day,” Schroeder showed her followers just how much work needs to be done. “This shit also starts today, ugh! I can’t wait to get rid of this,” she declared, pointing her phone at a large pizza oven in the kitchen.

The Next Level Basic author continued to bemoan the fancy appliance, adding: “This is literally the stupidest $20,000 anyone’s ever spent. It takes up so much space!”

And even though the reality star and her mom, Dayna Schroeder, seldom see eye to eye, even Dayna had to admit that the pizza oven needed to go. “If it worked, it would be awesome,” she said while standing next to her daughter.

As Stassi told BravoTV.com earlier this month, her home renovations are fairly extensive. “[We’re] redoing bathrooms, redoing a deck, redoing the floors, redoing the railing, turning one of the rooms into my closet and knocking down a wall so that it can be a big office. So, there’s a lot.”

In fact, in another series of Instagram Stories, Stassi indicated that another portion of her new home with Clark, 39, also needed a refresh — the living room. The Bravo star tested out a series of white hues from Behr on one of the locale’s walls and was quick to ask her followers which color they preferred.

When Stassi and Clark moved into their new Mediterranean-style property earlier this year, the couple chronicled the process, which included familiarizing their two dogs with the space and popping open a bottle of Dom Pérignon, which was gifted to the them by Lisa Vanderpump.

“First day as homeowners,” Stassi boasted on social media at the time. “Finally popping our engagement gift from Lisa Vanderpump.”

In addition to redoing their home, the duo is also in the midst of planning their October 2020 wedding, which is slated to take place in Rome. “I’ve already started working on [my vows],” she told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “Whenever I think of something, I go into my phone and put it in my notes.”