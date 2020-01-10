The Carters to the rescue! Beyoncé and Jay-Z made sure Reese Witherspoon won’t run low on champagne anytime soon by gifting her a case of bubbly following their viral encounter at the 77th annual Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5.

“I just got home from New York and the most beautiful flowers are here and a case of Ace of Spades champagne,” the Morning Show star, 42, said in a video posted to her Instagram Story on Thursday, January 9. “It [the card] says, ‘More water from Jay & Bey.'”

In 2014, Jay-Z, 50, purchased Armand de Brignac champagne, which is commonly known as Ace of Spades because of the bottle’s design. Witherspoon’s mother, Betty Reese, joined the actress for a taste test of the luxury brand, which retails between $300 to $665. “It’s 11:30 [a.m.] and we are drinking champagne,” the Sweet Home Alabama star said as she opened the bottle.

“You think it’s too early to drink?” her mom asked before the star reassured her, “Who cares, it’s from Jay-Z and Beyoncé.”

Witherspoon captioned a clip of the pair taking a sip, “It’s 5 o’clock somewhere right??” The Legally Blonde star continued, “The verdict is in Betty approves. Thank you, cheers.”

At the Golden Globes, Witherspoon’s table ran out of water and she asked Beyoncé, 38, and Jay-Z for champagne. Although an estimated 125 cases of Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2009 and Moet Rosé Impérial magnums were on hand at the awards ceremony, the couple made the show a little bubblier and brought their personal brand of Armand de Brignac champagne.

Jennifer Aniston captured the moment on her Instagram Stories later that night. “Reese!? This is one of the many reasons I love you,” the Friends alum, 50, captioned a photo holding the champagne with her Morning Show costar.

Witherspoon joked about the encounter via Instagram on Wednesday, January 8, posting a meme that read “When you hear Reese Witherspoon is thirsty …” followed by a photo of the Big Little Lies star photoshopped next to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s table at the Golden Globes.

The musical power couple made a surprise appearance at the awards show when they arrived as Kate McKinnon presented Ellen DeGeneres with the Carol Burnett Award. Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman snapped a photo of the duo’s grand entrance, which included their bodyguard bringing in two bottles of Armand de Brignac champagne.

