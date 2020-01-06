Candy on the brain! While walking the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 5, Brad Pitt was feeling a tad peckish.

The actor, 56, stopped to chat with Access Hollywood before the ceremony, and though he declined to take a shot of tequila with anchor Mario Lopez, the Ad Astra star did decided to later indulge his sweet tooth.

When offered a bag of Twizzlers Pitt admitted, “I do like a Twizzler.” He also said that he would have some “after” the show.

“I will do one of these bags in a sitting, the Oklahoma native boasted, holding up a 16-ounce package of the red candies. “[I’ll] crush it.”

For Lopez, 46, this was the mark of a man after his own heart. “See, that’s how I judge an individual,” the Saved By the Bell alum explained. “That’s one part of my criteria: If they go Red Vines over Twizzler, then I know they’ve got an issue. Right?”

Pitt agreed adding: “Yeah, I question that myself. But, you know, different strokes …”

Despite declining some pre-show snacks, Pitt had quite the eventful night. For starters, the Academy Award nominee took home the Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture Golden Globe for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

In his acceptance speech, Pitt thanked his costar Leonardo DiCaprio, whom he referred to as “LDC,” and even dropped in a Titanic reference. “I would’ve shared the raft,” he quipped. The actor also thanked his parents and encouraged people to be nice to one another noting, “If you see a chance to be kind to someone tomorrow, take it.”

Pitt’s heartfelt speech was watched by none other than his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, who was in the audience and nominated for her work on The Morning Show. An onlooker told Us Weekly exclusively that the Friends alum, 50, “stood up and clapped for Brad’s win” and then “sat down before some of the other people who were sitting near her.”

Aniston also smiled as Pitt let out a crack about his dating life, explaining in his speech, “I want to say hi to my folks, cause, hey! They’re back in the Ozarks. I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to they say I’m dating. And that would just be awkward.”

Later, the former couple, who divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage, were both spotted at Netflix’s Golden Globes afterparty at The Beverly Hilton. A separate insider told Us that the former flames sat at different tables at the bash, which was presented by Moët and Chandon.

While Pitt was seen talking to Knives Out star Ana De Armas, his first wife chatted with Scott Stuber, Sandra Bullock and Glenn Close at the beginning of the evening. “They mingled with others after, but Jennifer and Sandra were standing across from each other and still engaging in conversation,” the source said. “Jennifer and Sandra seemed like very close friends and had a natural ease and comfort level when talking to each other.”