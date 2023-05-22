Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to Claims She Lied About Not Eating Fast Food

Setting the record straight. Candace Cameron Bure clapped back after internet trolls accused her of lying about not eating fast food.

After the Full House alum, 47, claimed she hadn’t eaten any fast food except In-N-Out, social media users dug up a 2012 photo of her holding a Chick-fil-A cup. In the since-deleted post, the actress said she’d been to the chain with her son, writing, “We love chikin!” (The Dancing With the Stars alum shares sons Lev, 23, and Maksim, 21, and daughter Natasha, 24, with husband Valeri Bure.)

Internet commenters were quick to accuse Cameron Bure of lying about her fast-food habits, but her rep said the picture was not proof of any falsehoods.

“Candace told me that she drove her son to get food at Chick-fil-A and she only ordered an iced tea for herself. Candace is only holding a cup,” the representative told Insider in a statement on Friday, May 19, calling the claim that the former View cohost is lying “untrue” and “ridiculous.”

Earlier this month, the former Hallmark star claimed that she’s avoided fast food establishments for the past two decades, with the exception of beloved West Coast chain In-N-Out. “Some days I wonder what a burger and fries is like from McDonald’s or Burger King or Wendy’s or any of those other places I’ve never eaten at,” she wrote via Instagram. “Today is that day. Am I going to find out? No.”

The Fuller House veteran added that she hasn’t had “anything similar” to Taco Bell either, writing, “I don’t regret it. You can’t convince me otherwise.”

The fast food kerfuffle is the latest in a string of controversies involving the California native, who made headlines last year when she said her new employers at Great American Family want to “keep traditional marriage at the core” of their programming. “My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” she told The Wall Street Journal’s WSJ. Magazine in November 2022. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

Cameron Bure signed with the competing network in April 2022 after years at Hallmark, where she played the titular character in the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series and starred in many Christmas movies.

Earlier this year, she opened up about her experience with what she called “cancel culture” after switching networks. “Cancel culture is real, and it’s difficult, and it’s hard,” she said during a February episode of the “Unapologetic With Julia Jeffress Sadler” podcast. “It’s hard, no matter what. Especially when you are a compassionate person and you have a heart for people. … It’s important that we don’t back down.”

The Make It or Break It alum clarified that there are “places in the world where people get severely persecuted for their faith,” but noted that she still doesn’t always feel like she can “speak her truth” openly in the world of Hollywood. “There are some days where I want to move to Texas,” she quipped.