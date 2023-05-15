A delicious guilty pleasure. Candace Cameron Bure is a big advocate for maintaining a healthy lifestyle — but even she has cravings for one famous fast-food chain.

“I haven’t eaten fast food except for In N Out in 20 years,” the Full House alum, 47, revealed in a recent Instagram Story. “Some days I wonder what a burger and fried is like from Mcdonald’s or Burger King or Wendy’s or any of those other places I’ve never eaten at. Today is that day. Am I going to find out? No.”

Noting that she has also “never had Taco Bell or anything similar,” Bure said the choice to avoid fast-food is one she doesn’t regret. “You can’t convince me otherwise,” she added.

Over the years, the former The View cohost — who shares kids Natasha, 24, Lev, 23, and Maksim, 21, with husband Valeri Bure — has shared several tips and tricks about making smart diet decisions. In August 2018, she exclusively told Us Weekly that the “No. 1 tip” to prioritizing your health is being “prepared.”

She continued: “You don’t ever want to be caught being hungry and in a situation where you’re going to reach for that bad choice or go through that drive-thru and then be tempted to make an unhealthy choice. If you want to eat healthier foods, there are wonderful things out there that can help you, along with fresh vegetables and fresh fruits.”

Earlier that year, she clapped back at a social media troll after one user criticized her weight in an Instagram comment. “All that exercising, and you still look like you weigh more than your husband, did you change your diet?” the hater posted. Responding to the comment, the Fuller House alum wrote, “If a 25-inch waist looks big to you … then you’re looking through an altered lens. Be well.”

Candace — who left her longtime stint on Hallmark Channel for Great American Media in November 2022 — is one of many celebs who have opened up about their experiences with eating disorders over the years. In her 2010 memoir, Reshaping It All, the Let It Snow star revealed that she began binging and purging following Full House’s end in 1995, around the same time she and her husband moved to Canada.

“I knew I had a problem, but again, it’s like being on a runaway train and yow anna get off but you don’t know how to get off,” Candace told Entertainment Tonight in May 2016. “I kind of lost my identity in a sense and what happened was I turned to food for comfort when my husband was traveling and when I was alone,” she added. “I had a very unhealthy relationship with food that turned into bulimia.”

Though she was “nervous” to tell her NHL player husband about her eating disorder, the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries actress said Valeri “couldn’t have been more understanding.” Nowadays, she’s all about making health and fitness a top priority for their kids.

“It’s about taking care of your body and eating foods that are good for you and getting the right exercise that you need,” she shared.