Where the magic happens! Courteney Cox celebrated summer during a recent visit to Disneyland by chowing down on some of the best foods the amusement park has to offer.

“Ate my way through Disneyland,” Cox, 56, captioned a funny video of herself at the Anaheim, California, park on Wednesday, June 9.

During the whirlwind clip, the Friends star took her fans on an epic food tour of the iconic theme park, which reopened to the public less than two months prior following a 13-month closure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I love Disneyland, it just makes me feel so good,” Cox said while standing in front of Cinderella’s castle at the Happiest Place on Earth.

As she wandered around Fantasyland, the Cougar Town alum munched on a Mickey Mouse-shaped vanilla ice cream dipped in chocolate. She followed it up with pink cotton candy.

Cox then ventured to the Frontierland and Adventureland area of the park to grab a turkey leg before enjoying what appeared to be a Dole whip fruit parfait.

The Scream actress, who wore a casual black tee and had her hair down loosely around her face, wound up in Tomorrowland but didn’t look as chipper as she did when she started the food tour.

“I don’t feel so good,” she joked.

Cox’s celebrity followers shared their excitement over the goofy montage with Queer Eye’s Tan France calling it, “Pure joy.”

Amanda Kloots laughed at the Alabama native’s meat choice, writing, “The turkey leg hahahhha.”

Reese Witherspoon, on the other hand, shared three crying laughing face emojis in the comments.

“That was impressive,” Debra Messing added.

Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson instantly bonded with Cox over her food adventure, writing, “LOL SAME!!!!! I go for the food. 😂😂😂😂 you forgot the Corndog!!!!!!!”

The Dirt alum’s day at Disneyland came just weeks after she revisited her iconic Friends dance routine with pal Ed Sheeran following the release of HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion in May.

“Just some routine dancing with a friend,” Cox, who played Monica Gellar for 10 seasons, captioned the Instagram video of her and Sheeran, 30, doing the Gellar’s New Year’s Eve routine. She added the hashtag, “#ReRoutine.”

Cox previously joked that she didn’t know the moves to her and David Schwimmer’s (who played her brother Ross Gellar) memorable scene while reuniting with her former costars for the TV special.

“They just couldn’t remember it. I don’t think they wanted to dance in front of that studio. They’re like, ‘Don’t make us dance in front of a crowd of people,’” director Ben Winston revealed on a May episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s “TV’s Top 5” podcast, reflecting on the pair’s choice not to dance in the special. “It’s one thing doing it when you’re playing Ross and Monica. It’s another thing when everybody’s sitting there, like, staring.”