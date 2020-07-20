Dax Shepard's Kids Love This Oat-Crusted Chicken Tenders Recipe

Keeping the kiddos happy! Dax Shepard knows firsthand that children can be picky eaters, but the actor, who shares daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5, with wife Kristen Bell, whips up at least one meal that his little ones go crazy for.

The Bless This Mess alum, 45, recently joined forces with Planet Oat to promote the brand’s Summer Kit and Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts and, as part of the partnership, helped create some of his own go-to recipes.

“My kids LOVE chicken tenders, and so do I. But to get that crispy, satisfying crunch, I used to think you had to use tons of oil and heavy ingredients,” Shepard told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, July 15. “Luckily, this new Planet Oat recipe is a better-for-you version that’s completely gluten-free, dairy-free and nut-free … even the ranch dipping sauce!”

The “Armchair Expert” podcast host added: “It’s a grown-up twist on a childhood favorite.”

Shepard shared that he’s particularly fond of Planet Oat’s oat milk because it’s a tasty alternative to dairy milk. “I don’t do that awesome with dairy, as I don’t think, most of us don’t do that awesome with dairy, so I think we’ve tried every single non-dairy version. I first had [oat milk] on set, like, a year and a half ago,” he told Us. “I was blown away with how much better [Planet Oat oat milk] is than all the other ones, so we’ve just been using it.”

Aside from the company’s oat milk, the Parenthood alum is also a big fan of the brand’s new ice cream line. “I got involved with them because I’m just a true fan of it and then I tried the ice cream and I was like, ‘Get out of here. Now I can eat ice cream and not feel like I want to jump off a building.'”

The Chips star added: “Ice cream has a unique effect on me where I’m pretty sure I’m drowning after I eat it normally, but you take the dairy out of it and I can party and without regret.”

Not surprisingly, Lincoln and Delta are also ice cream fans and have made some sweet treats with Shepard and Bell, 40, while quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic this summer. “Normally summertime is where we loosen the reins a bit and there are trips to Dairy Queen and stuff, but we just haven’t been doing our normal stuff,” he explained. “We have the Planet Oat Summer Kit and it comes with a huge beach blanket, bowls, wooden spoons and all the toppings for sundaes, so we’ve been really into making banana splits with them.”

Though banana splits aren’t exactly healthy fare, the Hit and Run star is just happy that his girls are eating some fruit. “You get that one banana in there too and you can feel really good as a parent that you got one in there,” Shepard quipped. “As a parent, one fruit and no dairy is a huge victory for us.”

Check out the chicken tenders recipe below!

Oat-Crusted Chicken Tenders with Oat Milk Ranch Dipping Sauce

Makes 2-3 servings

INGREDIENTS:

For the chicken tenders:

• 1/2 cup of Planet Oat Extra Creamy Oat Milk

• 1/2 tbsp cider vinegar

• 3/4 tsp garlic powder, divided

• 3/4 tsp salt, divided

• 1 lb of chicken tenderloins

• 1 1/3 cup of quick oats, divided

• Vegetable or canola oil, for frying

For the ranch sauce:

• 1/4 cup vegan mayonnaise

• 1 tbsp Planet Oat Extra Creamy Oat Milk

• 1/2 tsp garlic powder

• 1 tsp finely chopped parsley and dill

• A dash of paprika

• Salt and pepper, to taste

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a medium container or a sealable plastic bag, combine the oat milk, cider vinegar, 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder and 1/4 teaspoon of salt and stir together. Add the chicken tenderloins and combine so that all the pieces are coated in the oat milk mixture. Cover the container or seal bag and refrigerate for two hours overnight. In a food processor, add one cup of quick oats and blend until you have a powder. Then, add the remaining 1/3 cup of the oats, 1/4 teaspoon of garlic powder, and 1/2 teaspoon of salt and pulse the mixture until just combined. Transfer to a shallow dish. When you are ready to cook the chicken tenders, fill a skillet or medium pan with two inches of oil and heat to 375 degrees. Working one at a time, dredge the chicken tender in the oat crust mixture until it’s completely coated. Set aside until you are ready to fry. Carefully add 3-4 tenders to the oil and cook for about 3-4 minutes on each side, until golden on the outside and no longer pink on the inside. For the ranch dipping sauce, mix all the ingredients together in a small bowl until well combined and serve with your oat-crusted chicken tenders.

With reporting by Carly Sloane