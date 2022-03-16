Baking Mama! Gal Gadot Makes Hamantaschen With Her Daughters for Purim

A family tradition. Gal Gadot prepared to celebrate Purim, a Jewish holiday, by joining her daughters for their annual baking session.

“Purim is one of my favorites holidays and making Hamantash with my girls is definitely one of my favorite things about it ❤️,” the Wonder Woman star, 36, captioned a trio of photos via Instagram on Monday, March 14. Purim falls on Wednesday, March 16, and Thursday, March 17.

The photos showed Gadot in the kitchen, fresh-faced and smiling alongside two of her daughters. The Red Notice star shares Alma, 10, and Maya, 4, with husband Jaron Varsano. The couple, who married in 2008, also welcomed daughter Daniella in June 2021, but the infant isn’t quite old enough to join her big sisters in the kitchen yet.

Varsano, 47, commented on Gadot’s post with three heart emojis. Jamie Dornan, Blake Lively, Lily Collins, Kate Hudson and Ludacris were among the celebs to like the post.

Gadot’s snaps showed Maya and Alma, whose faces were partially covered with photoshopped sunglasses, smiling as they rolled out dough for the triangular cookies. Hamantaschen, which is the plural form of hamantash, are traditionally filled with apricot and raspberry jams or poppyseed filling, but many modern recipes have pastry creams and all sorts of flavor combinations.

Mayim Bialik also celebrates the holiday, and she made her Hamantaschen on Sunday, March 13, after presenting at the Critics’ Choice Awards. The Call Me Kat star, 46, changed out of her glam suit and into her Pink Floyd baseball T-shirt to bake cookies with one of her sons. She shares sons Miles, 16, and Frederick, 13, with ex-husband Michael Stone.

“Purim means lots, like to draw lots, kind of like when you draw straws. Why? Because thousands of years ago, this very bad man drew lots to annihilate the Jews in ancient Persia,” Bialik explained in a video via Instagram. “So we make these cookies called Hamantaschen, [meaning] Haman’s pockets, to remember Haman. … This is a holiday about what is hidden and what is revealed so we eat foods that have things tucked away and hidden. The queen of this kingdom was a hidden Jew, so the story goes, and she had to reveal her Jewish identity in order to save the Jewish people.”

The Jeopardy! host said that she could see her son behind the camera looking completely bored, so she threw in a few fun facts about the holiday. People often give the cookies as gifts and giving to charity is encouraged on Purim. It’s also a holiday known for partying, often with those celebrating even dressing up like Halloween.

“You are supposed to get intoxicated,” she said to her son while cringing as her voice got higher. “And have a good time, so that you can’t tell the difference between the villain and the hero.”

The Big Bang Theory alum made her Hamantaschen vegan and gluten-free.

