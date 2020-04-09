Garcelle Beauvais knows what she wants. So before the actress, 53, made a move to her new home in San Fernando Valley, California, she made sure everything was designed exactly the way she imagined — starting with the kitchen.

“I picked out everything, from the tiles, to the countertops, to the cabinets,” the newest member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “I’ve always wanted a white kitchen, so that was a must,” as well as a big island in the center.

“Everybody knows in anybody’s home, the kitchen is the most important thing,” she notes. “That’s where everybody gathers. So it was really important that it’d be a place that I love a huge kitchen. And it was just [as] important that the aesthetics were clean.”

And because the mom of two growing preteens — she shares 12-year-old twins Jaid and Jax with ex Mike Nilon — is cooking frequently, having double ovens installed was crucial. “I feel like I’m a short-order cook so I’m always in here,” Beauvais jokes.

Being that she comes from Haitian background, creating meals in the kitchen is in her blood. “Pretty much being a Haitian woman, the moment you come out of the womb, you’re cooking, or somebody’s cooking,” she explains. “It’s a big deal in my family. It’s sort of how you say you love someone by providing food, by being nurturing.”

The Coming to America star — who’s also mom of Oliver, 29, with ex Daniel Sauders — is already passing her skills down to her children. “Jaid is my chef,” she gushes. “He loves to cook. Jax not so much.”

As for a staple recipe in her family home? “Plantains is one of my favorite foods,” says Beauvais. “Whether it’s for an appetizer or a side dish or just by itself, I just love it.”

Want to try it for yourself? Scroll down for the simple and delicious recipe.

Beauvais’ Fried Plantains With Mojo Sauce

Serves 3-5

INGREDIENTS:

Plantains

3 ripe plantains

1 1/2 cups vegetable oil

Mojo Sauce

2 garlic cloves

1 pinch of oregano

1pinch of salt

1 pinch of pepper

1 drizzle of lemon juice

1 drizzle of orange juice

1 drizzle of olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS:

Plantains

1. Cut off the ends of the plantains. Slice them down the middle to peel back the skin.

2. Pour the oil in a pan. Heat using the medium-high stove setting.

3. Slice the plantains diagonally.

4. Once you hear the oil popping, it’s ready. Put the plantains in the oil one at a time. Cook for 1 minute on each side, until golden brown.

5. While they’re cooking, get a plate and cover it with some paper towels.

6. Once the plantains are cooked, place them one by one on the plate with the paper towels.

Mojo Sauce

1. Add the garlic and oregano to a mortar and pestle, and begin to mash the ingredients.

2. Add salt and pepper. Continue mashing.

3. Add the lemon and orange juices and mash until a paste forms.

4. Add the olive oil and stir.

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Ingrid Meilan