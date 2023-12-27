Lake Como, Italy, has stolen the hearts of George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney — and now you can visit their favorite hotspots with Us Weekly’s “VIP Scene” guide.

The journey begins at the hidden gem Il Gatto Nero, nestled in the heart of Lake Como. This charming eatery, with its rustic Italian charm and mouth-watering dishes, is a regular haunt for George, 62, and Amal, 45. The risotto al nero di seppia, a black squid ink risotto, has become their signature pick for the flavors of this region.

Next up, Us suggests you travel to the iconic Grand Hotel Tremezzo, home to the renowned La Terrazza Gualtiero Marchesi restaurant. Boasting breathtaking views of the area, this exclusive spot is a favorite of the Clooneys. The pair are known to indulge in the chef’s special tasting menu, a gastronomic journey curated by the legendary Gualtiero Marchesi himself.

No Lake Como escapade is complete without a visit to Harry’s Bar. The timeless establishment is frequented by celebrities and locals alike. Make sure to sip on their classic Bellinis and savor the signature carpaccio while taking in the scenery.

If you’re looking for a waterfront eatery, check out Alle Darsene di Loppia. The linguine alle vongole, showcasing the freshness of Lake Como’s seafood, is a dish that can’t be missed.

Da Luciano is another beloved spot for the Oscar winner and his wife. This family-owned trattoria captures the essence of traditional Italian dining, with the ossobuco being their slow-cooked veal shank of choice.

No Italian dinner would be complete without a glass of wine. Us advises any visitor to the region to visit Azienda Agricola Sorsasso, a winery nestled in the hills surrounding the lake, for local sips.

Watch the exclusive Us Weekly video above for more of George and Amal’s top picks to eat and drink throughout Lake Como. Check back next week for an all-new “VIP Scene” destination.