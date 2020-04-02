Gwyneth Paltrow Sends Support to Her Favorite Date Night Restaurants

Showing her support. Gwyneth Paltrow is sending love to a handful of her favorite Los Angeles restaurants that are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic as many remain partially or completely closed in an effort to slow the spread of the illness.

The Politician star, 47, took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 1, to applaud a handful of her beloved “date night” eateries during this difficult time. “Dear @americanbeauty.la We were so fortunate to have our last date night with you before the lockdown began,” she captioned a photo of the Venice restaurant’s front sign. “If I had known, I would have begged to take home a bucket of your fermented steak sauce. Please DM me the recipe.”

In addition to shining a light on one of her last formal “date night” spots, where she presumably enjoyed a meal with her husband, Brad Falchuk, Paltrow also shared words of encouragement for other eateries in her hometown. “And to you, and all of our other favorite LA date night restaurants (@nightshadela @felixlosangeles @chinoisonmain @lunasia.dimsum @sonofagunrestaurant @connieandteds @petittroisla @anglerlosangeles @tempura_endo @dinecassia @santamonicaseafood) we miss you and we love you and we can’t wait to eat within your four walls again soon,” she continued.

Throughout her time in quarantine, the Academy Award winner has been vocal about the ongoing crisis. On Tuesday, March 31, she shared an Instagram video of herself making dinner for her family in an effort to help raise money for a New York-based charity that brings meals to those who are too sick to shop or cook for themselves.

“Vegetarian Paella for the Faltrows in order to support @godslovenyc, a NYC non-profit that cooks and home-delivers medically tailored meals to individuals living with serious illness,” she wrote in the caption. “This post is for you, NYC. God’s Love needs our help right now to be there for their clients during the Corona virus pandemic.”

The Goop founder also spoke out about the need for social distancing after a trip to her local farmers’ market (while wearing a mask) with Falchuk, 49, last month.

“Yesterday I heard tales of crowded hiking trails and parks. Although we are all on a learning curve and aren’t always perfect as we figure out this temporary new normal, we must take the orders seriously and not abuse the freedoms we still have; grocery store and essential errand runs, bike rides or walks (being disciplined about correct protocol). It’s not the time for denial,” she declared in an Instagram post at the time. “We must take this seriously and shelter in place. It’s time for nesting, reading, cleaning out closets, doing something you’ve always wanted to do (write a book, learn an instrument or a language or learn to code online, draw or paint) going through photos, cooking, and reconnecting on a deeper level with the people you love.”

The Glee alum added that she was feeling hopeful and remaining optimistic despite the uncertain circumstances. “I find hope in the generosity, love, protection and care I see and feel through out our country everyday and my heart goes out to everyone directly affected or simply in fear,” she explained. “We will get through and I bet you our humanity will shine like never before ❤️.”

