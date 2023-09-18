Ice Spice‘s new Dunkin’ drink won’t come with a side of scrambled eggs anytime soon.

The 23-year-old rapper kicked off her morning on Sunday, September 17, by showing her fans, affectionately called “munchkins,” how she fixes breakfast. However, judging by the reaction to the video of Ice Spice cooking in the kitchen, they wished she’d taken them out for donuts instead. In the now-deleted TikTok, Ice Spice made some scrambled eggs, along with some onion, tomatoes, and spinach — and the results were, as one fan put it, “interesting.”

“It should look like this,” said Ice Spice after scrambling the ingredients. Yet, even the “Princess Diana” rapper seemed dismayed by her culinary accomplishment. “Uhh,” she said in the video, “I don’t know, girl.” Ice Spice added some cheese and pepper to the mix to give it some extra flavor, but she said that the dish might “taste “really nasty because I’m not a cook and it’s my first time.” Yet, she took a forkful and began to eat.

The recipe went viral, with some fans commenting how the meal “looks TRAGIC,” while others offered tips, teasing, “Fingers crossed [that] next time, she sautés the onions before adding tomatoes.” One fan reshared the video on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and said, “Well, at least she’s eating her spinach.”

Ice Spice got wind of the repost and took her own shot at her cooking. “Pls delete,” she wrote, adding a handful of sickly emoji faces. When another fan said the recipe “got my stomach beatboxing,” Ice Spice added, “lmfaoooooo.”

Those not wanting to start their days with Ice Spice’s scrambled eggs can hit up their local Dunkin’ Donuts instead for the new Ice Spice MUNCHKINS® Drink. The brand announced the limited-edition beverage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12, with a commercial featuring Ben Affleck, who leaned into his Massachusetts accent while acting as the new Dunkin’ brand ambassador.

“I got an idea,” said Affleck, 51, while sitting down with Ice Spice, proposing “a collab.” From there, Jennifer Lopez‘s husband raps in a thick Bostonian accent. “I spit bahrs, but you were called ‘Vallinah Ice Spice.’ … Here I am, with Dunkin’. Now, you go.”

Instead, the two just settle on the drink. The Ice Spice MUNCHKINS® Drink features frozen coffee blended with Pumpkin MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole treats, whipped cream and caramel drizzle. The drink is “reminiscent of the texture of a cookies and cream shake,” per Dunkin’s announcement. Early reviews were positive, with Delish saying that the drink can be enjoyed “as a special afternoon treat or even as a dessert.” Or, as a possible replacement for scrambled eggs gone wrong.