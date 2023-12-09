Josh Peck enjoys plenty of meals with wife Paige O’Brien — unless he’s eating cereal.

“I’m a loud chewer, which is why my wife makes me eat cereal in a different room,” Peck, 37, exclusively tells Us Weekly‘s 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me. “It’s a shame, because I love cereal.”

Don’t worry, the duo — who married in 2017 and share kids Max, 5, and Shai, 14 months, — enjoy gathering at the table together and with their extended group of friends and family. Peck has even been named Jimmy Dean’s Chief Hosting Officer, teaming up with the brand to deliver hosting tips and tricks.

“I make a mean peanut noodles dish,” he tells Us. “They’re delicious on their own, or dressed up with some Jimmy Dean Sausage for added protein and flavor.”

Visit the Jimmy Dean website for more on holiday entertaining and learn more fun facts about Peck below:

1. I love boxing and hot yoga.

2. My proudest personal moment was becoming a dad.

3. I’d love to be an orchestra conductor. I play piano, but leading the orchestra is the dream.

4. My biggest pet peeve is rigidity. I never want to become too stuck in my ways.

5. I’m secretly a decent singer, but I have too much stage fright to take it seriously.

6. My first acting gig was a one-liner in The Music Man at a dinner theater in Boca Raton.

7. My favorite song is “Georgia on My Mind” by Ray Charles.

9. My go-to guilty-pleasure TV show is Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. I’m a fan of Guy Fieri.

10. The phone app I use the most is the podcast app [so I can listen] to my own podcast, “Good Guys,” obviously.

11. My most-used emoji is the winking kissy face.

12. I’m married to my Apple MacBook. I edit everything on it, including my podcasts, videos and my book. I can’t wait to buy the new M3 version.

13. I love watching UFC in my spare time.

14. My wife and I met at a Halloween party. I was dressed as a waiter and she was one of the Pink Ladies from Grease. We were too vain to go all-in dressing up.

15. My favorite book is The Catcher in the Rye.

16. My biggest source of inspiration is being around people who constantly challenge themselves. Working with my favorite actor, Sir Ben Kingsley, taught me that inspiration is born out of the work.

17. Working for Christopher Nolan [in Oppenheimer] is the proudest milestone in my career — truly a pinch-me moment.

18. I’m weirdly double-jointed.

19. Since I’ve had kids, I cry at commercials.

20. For the holidays, I love myself a green bean casserole, but my wife’s family turned me on to the breakfast casserole that you prep the night before.

21. For my son Max’s second Christmas, we built him a little basketball arcade game while we were staying in Vancouver for a project. I have a video of him reacting to this gift and I rewatch it monthly.

22. I love vacationing in Northern California and visiting my wife’s family. It’s not only a beautiful area, but also the greatest [place] to hang with the family.

23. My top hosting tip is to avoid the hangry guest at all costs. Having a few bites out that are easy to prep and serve is key.

25. My son and I crush trampoline parks.