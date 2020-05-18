Kaley Cuoco Gives Husband Karl Cook the Patience Challenge With Bourbon

Kaley Cuoco put her own spin on the candy challenge and put her husband, Karl Cook, to the test!

The Big Bang Theory alum, 34, took part in the trending TikTok challenge with her 29-year-old spouse on Sunday, May 16. While the challenge typically involves young children being asked to wait for a certain amount of time before they can snack on some nearby treats, Cuoco’s version featured Cook being asked to wait for her before he could have a sip of his drink.

In the clip, the equestrian is seated on the couch watching television when Cuoco enters with his favorite libation in hand. “I poured you a delicious glass of bourbon — special Booker’s rye,” she explained as Cook lunged forward.

However, before Cook can even get his hand on the glass, Cuoco lays down the rules, just like parents Kylie Jenner and Gabrielle Union have done in the candy challenge for kids. “Hang on one second though,” she added. “I’m going to run to the restroom. You can drink it in a minute, but you have to practice patience.

The 8 Simple Rules alum continued: “You can drink this when I get back, OK? So don’t touch. Don’t touch it until I get back.”

After Cook reluctantly agreed, his wife went off camera and continuously encouraged him not to imbibe until her return. “Wait until I get back,” she reminded him as he bent over to give the drink a sniff.

Though Cook attempted to lick some of the alcohol in the glass and even tried to pick the drink up with his bare feet, he was ultimately unsuccessful with that maneuver. By the time Cuoco came back, however, he hadn’t taken a single sip, so he aced the challenge.

“Did you wait for me?” She asked upon sitting down on the couch. “Did you wait?”

Cook didn’t even answer before quickly reaching for his bourbon and taking a sip. “Yay, you can have it,” Cuoco gushed as she clapped her hands. “Good job!”

In the caption for the funny video, which the actress dubbed “The Patience Challenge,” she quipped: “@mrtankcook attempts the patience challenge with a glass of bourbon folks. It wasn’t easy!!”

Not surprisingly, many of the Harley Quinn star’s social media followers were bemused by her post. “Omg! I’m doing this to my husband this week 😂,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another added: “That is hilarious.”