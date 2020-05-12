Doing things her own way! Kate Beckinsale is the latest celebrity to jump on the Instagram cooking tutorial trend, which has only increased in popularity thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. However, instead of spilling her culinary secrets, the actress had a little fun with the craze and her beloved pet.

The Underworld: Blood Wars star, 46, took to her Instagram on Monday, May 11, to have a little bit of food-related fun with her Persian cat Clive. “I’m not making my own dough or anything, I’m using a short, port base,” she explained at the start of the video as she tied an apron around her waist. Meanwhile, Clive was lounging on a bed designed to look like pizza crust that the actress had placed on her kitchen island.

“You’ve got your base and then you put your cheese on,” she said as she mimed putting the ingredient on top of her pet. While there wasn’t actually any cheese to be had, Clive purred and let out a few pleased “meows” and Beckinsale ran her fingers through his long fur.

The London native then moved onto the next ingredients. “I’ve got some lovely, fresh vine-ripe tomatoes that I’m going to be popping on the cat,” she said as she carefully placed three of the red fruits on Clive’s back. “And then if you like anchovies, which I actually don’t, they can just be popped on there too.”

After delicately placing each of the fake fish between the tomatoes, Beckinsale’s culinary achievement was complete. “And that’s how easy it is,” she declared. “That’s cooking.”

The Serendipity star then walked over to grab her phone, which was propped up a few feet away, so she could give her Instagram followers a better look at her creation, which was just Clive resting underneath the arranged tomatoes and anchovies.

“Do you like your pizza? Do you like it?” she asked Clive, who meowed in response.

Beckinsale joked about her culinary prowess in the video’s caption, writing: “Expect a cookbook soon.”

Though obviously not very informative, the tutorial was a hit with Beckinsale’s fans. “It’s a catsserole,” one joked.

Another added: “Your account never fails to make me laugh and smile.”

While Beckinsale’s video was just for fun, several celebrities have shared food-related tutorials in recent weeks. Last month, Stanley Tucci wowed the internet with his cocktail-making skills and in March Halle Berry took to Instagram to share her keto-friendly recipe for cheesy bacon ranch chicken. “It’s got bacon, creamy cheese, spices, scallions, salt … all those things I love,” she explained at the time. “This baby is filling, easy to make, requires only a few ingredients and is next level DELICIOUS.”