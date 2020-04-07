Quality time with his pup! Justin Theroux is making the most of his time in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic by preparing gourmet meals for himself and his rescue dog, Kuma, to share together.

The Leftovers alum has a history of bringing his beloved pet to restaurants with him, but since many eateries are currently shuttered in an effort to slow the coronavirus spread, Theroux has taken to preparing (or bringing in) a bevy of tasty meals for the twosome.

So far, the pair has eaten burgers, pasta and soup alongside one another in three separate sit-down meals, and the producer shares these “dates” on his Instagram Stories. Additionally, each dinner is served by candlelight, and often with a fire going in the background.

Though soup might seem like a difficult course for a dog to feast on, Kuma proved that she’s a neat and obedient dining companion when Theroux presented her with a bowl of brown broth filled with vegetables on April 7.

The pooch, who the Wanderlust star rescued from Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in June 2018, climbed into her seat at the dinner table and licked the entire bowl clean with her tongue. Theroux then fed her several slices of bread, which he served on a placemat alongside a “variety of three salted butters.”

According to the Washington, D.C. native, the meal came from Blue Hill Farm, an upscale restaurant in New York. As Theroux noted, the eatery is doing its part to help people during the coronavirus craze. “@bluehillfarm is donating incredible meals to EMS and hospital workers on the front lines,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories as Kuma happily chowed down. “Please support them. Like Kuma has.”

Since Kuma came into his life, Theroux who divorced Jennifer Aniston in 2018, has been very close to his lovable pet. In fact, she was even on hand when the Maniac star celebrated the opening of his New York City bar, Ray’s, in July 2019. According to Us Weekly, Theroux happily took a selfie with at least one patron while keeping a watchful eye on the pooch, who was on a leash inside.

Scroll down to see Theroux and Kuma’s sweetest quarantine meals together!