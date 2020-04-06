Table for two! Justin Theroux shared a candlelit dinner with his dog, Kuma, while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Leftovers alum, 48, posted a look at the duo’s adorable feast in a series of Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 5. “Tonight’s menu,” he wrote over a snapshot of Kuma patiently waiting in front of a small plate of food while he had a larger bowl set out for himself. “Penne with sautéed tomatoes and garlic. Ricotta Saltata. Olive oil. Basil.”

The meal was served alongside a lit Diptyque candle. Theroux had also started a fire in a nearby fireplace just behind his canine companion.

In a follow-up video clip, the producer focused on Kuma’s wagging tail. As soon as Theroux said “OK,” the obedient pooch inched closer to her plate and began eating her gourmet dinner. Within a few seconds, her plate was meticulously licked clean.

The Wanderlust star once again zoomed in on his pet’s tail, which was still wagging and served as a sign that she approved of the home-cooked feast.

Theroux then reached out to pet Kuma and wrote: “Gooogurl.”

This is the second time in as many days that Theroux, who divorced Jennifer Aniston in 2018, has broken bread with his beloved pup. On Saturday, April 4, the pair enjoyed another candlelit dinner that included what appeared to be burgers of some kind.

The Washington, D.C. native dubbed that meal a “date night” and joked that Kuma was a “dainty lady” as she wolfed down her dinner.

Still, Theroux sharing meals with Kuma is nothing new. In February 2019, the Parks and Recreation alum enlisted his dog to recreate an iconic scene from a classic Disney movie. “Date Night at the Waverly,” he captioned an Instagram video that showed him and the pup sharing food in a dimly lit restaurant at the time.

“Lady and Tramp-ing,” he added along with a spaghetti emoji, both nods to the Walt Disney 1955 animated romance film in which the two main canine characters share a noodle together during a date.

Kuma was also on hand when the Maniac star celebrated the opening of his New York City bar, Ray’s, in July 2019. According to Us Weekly, Theroux happily took a selfie with at least one patron while keeping a watchful eye on the Hurricane Harvey rescue dog, who was on a leash inside.

Theroux first introduced his social media followers to Kuma in June 2018. “MEET KUMA,” he proudly declared alongside an Instagram snapshot of his new pet at the time. He then thanked several people who made her adoption possible and encouraged others to adopt as well. “If you are looking for ANY kind of Dog or Cat … PLEASE adopt one,” he added. “You can find ANY breed. Even really fancy ones in need of homes.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.