



Waste not, want not! Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight about what happens to all the leftover decorations, food and other items after one of her famous family’s epic celebrations.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, was asked this “serious question” via a curious Twitter follower who wondered what becomes of “all the props, decor, and leftover food” after a Kardashian birthday party.

“I just watched khloe’s from last weekend, North/P’s the week before and Saint’s last night,” the fan noted of the frequent birthday bashes. “It’s SO MUCH, I’m so curious!”

In her response, Kardashian assured the inquisitive social media user that nothing goes to waste. “The decor is normally rented but anything personal (like the quote signs) I have in storage for another function one day,” she explained.

But what about the food? The Good American designer noted that all of the uneaten meals and other treats are typically given to a local charity or religious organization. “The food left overs always get donated to a food bank or church,” Kardashian added. “Sometimes the food may go elsewhere Depending on the situation.”

As the Twitter user noted, the Kardashian family loves to throw a party and food often plays a large role in these events. For example, when Saint West, the oldest son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, celebrated his 4th birthday with a Jurassic Park-themed bash in California on Saturday, December 7, there were more than enough eats to go around.

Guests feasted on everything from dinosaur egg doughnuts to large Rice Krispie Treats. There was even a beignet truck on hand that greeted partygoers as they walked into the pre-historic shindig.

Additionally, at Penelope Disick and North West’s joint Candy Land-themed birthday party in June, food was front and center. Aside from an ice cream truck and tables filled with sweets, guests were treated to cake pops and lollipops hanging from the ceiling.

Though it’s nice to hear that the Kardashian clan makes a point of donating any leftover eats from these gatherings, in the past, the family has come under fire for being a bit less careful with food.

During an episode of KUWTK that aired last month, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were criticized for taking part in a food fight with mom Kris Jenner while Khloé looked on. “So many people without having anything to eat and you play with food that way saddens me because I admired them so much,” wrote one perturbed social media user at the time. Added another: “Guys, food isn’t something you throw at people just to laugh.”