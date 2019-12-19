



Cute enough to eat! Khloé Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 17, to show off a sweet surprise that she’d received from a friend.

The edible delivery consisted of several decorated cookies that were given to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, by celebrity nail artist Chaun P. “@chaunlegend these are beautiful!” Kardashian wrote of the treats. “Too pretty to eat.”

Each of the six confections were wrapped in plastic and tied with a leopard print bow — a nod to one of the Revenge Body host’s favorite patterns. One cookie was designed to look like a workout top in honor of the Good American designer’s athleisure line, while another one of the tasty items was meant to resemble a makeup palette from the California native’s BECCA x Khloé and Malika collection.

Two of the cookies were even designed to look like Kardashian herself — one is in the shape of the reality star’s head and includes a pair of realistic-looking sunglasses, and another features the top half of her body, which is clad in a leopard print blazer.

However, the cutest cookie of the bunch was by far the one that was created to look just like Kardashian’s 20-month-old daughter, True Thompson. The treat inspired by the little one not only bared a striking resemblance to the toddler, but it also boasted an intricate (and edible) floral headband.

Baked goods are right up the E! personality’s alley these days. In September, she began making her own bread, and she has since baked several loaves both with and for little True. “This is what I do on Friday nights now,” Kardashian said on social media when she first began her new hobby. “I couldn’t be happier.”

By November, True, who Kardashian has referred to as “my baby baker,” was in the kitchen helping her mom. “We bake bread together a few times a week,” the Kocktails With Khloé alum said at the time. “I pray we continue this weekly tradition forever.”

Kardashian has branched out into another baked good recently — cake! Last month, she whipped up a glittery football birthday cake for mom Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble. The celebratory dessert got the seal of approval from both the birthday boy, 39, and 64-year-old Jenner. “Khloé you are adorable,” the momager gushed on her Instagram Stories at the time. “Just the sweetest.”