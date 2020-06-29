Another day, another close-up inside one of Kim Kardashian‘s many, many fridges.

While doing an in-home photo shoot for her Skims shapewear line, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, inadvertently gave social media users a peek at the champagne and beverage refrigerator that is seemingly located inside the garage of the California home she shares with husband Kanye West and their four children — North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 13 months.

In one portion of the photo shoot, which Kardashian shared via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 28, the reality star is modeling a black bodysuit with a matching sweater while standing in her garage, taking a peek inside the large fridge filled with various beverages.

“Already did that,” she said as she closed the door to the large appliance. Though the look at the fridge is brief, several containers of boxed water are clearly visible on the right side, while multiple bottles of champagne can be seen on the left.

In the reflection on the fridge, and as Kardashian walks out of the room, two cars can be seen in the background.

The California native first made headlines for her refrigerator use in January 2020, thanks to another Skims photo shoot that took place in her kitchen as she stood beside the open appliance. Many social media users were quick to notice that the fridge was practically empty, which prompted Kardashian to show off her pantry and “main” refrigerator the following day.

“OK, so since the inside of my fridge is so baffling and I saw all these news reports, I’m going to give you guys a tour of my fridge,” she explained on her Instagram Stories at the time.

The tour began in an impeccably organized “pantry,” which is really just a large room filled with food, “snacks” and a frozen yogurt machine. “I got rid of all my plastic so it’s all, like, glass jars,” she explained, showing off everything from individually packaged cereals to frozen treat toppings. The pantry also has its own designated drink fridge.

“However, let me show you something,” the reality star said as walked to another part of her house. “This is the kitchen where it all happens.” After strolling into a chef’s kitchen and greeting a woman who appears to be the family’s cook, Kardashian journeyed even further into the room and stepped inside her “walk-in frigerator.”

Kardashian described the locale as “where we keep all of our fresh, organic produce” and noted that she and West, 43, are planting “all organic trees to grow our own vegetables and do our own stuff.” The walk-in fridge the Selfish author showed off boasts everything from fresh fruit and veggies to plenty of condiments. There’s even a section for the family’s pre-prepared meals, including all of Kardashian’s plant-based feasts.

“It did look like an empty frigerator [sic] that I took the photo in front of, I have to admit,” she explained. “But this is our big main frigerator [sic] guys.”

The KKW Beauty founder went on to give a look her other pantry, a smaller drink refrigerator and a freezer.

Additionally, about a week later, Kardashian revealed that she has another five refrigerators located in her home gym. “Another Fridge Alert!!” she declared on her Instagram Stories at the time.

“Did I mention, guys, that I also have a fridge in my gym?” she explained in the clip. “It’s only water, I’m warning you, but I do have a fridge in the gym, guys. In case you were wondering.”

The E! personality then had even more refrigerators to flaunt. “Oh and I forgot to also mention last time, these are fridges, guys,” she said as she walked to a different area of the gym and began opening several refrigerated drawers. While two of the drawers stored even more water, the other two held Honest juice boxes and Horizon organic milk, likely for her little ones.

If you’re counting, this champagne fridge means Kardashian has at least nine refrigerators in her home!