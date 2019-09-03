



Kim Kardashian has a very relatable favorite food! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed what she likes to eat most during a question and answer session with her Instagram followers on Thursday, August 29.

“I’ve never done this before, so ask me anything!” the reality star wrote on her Instagram Stories.

One of the first questions the 38-year-old was asked was about food. More specifically, one follower was curious to know Kardashian’s “favorite food of all time.”

Without missing a beat, the aspiring lawyer replied, “Mexican food is so good.”

She also included a snapshot featuring a bowl of guacamole and separate dish filled with tortilla chips. “This is what I’m eating right now,” she declared.

The hearty snack consisting primarily of avocados and corn chips is seemingly in keeping with a relatively recent dietary change for the Selfish author. Back in April, she took a page out of Beyoncé’s playbook and boldly announced she was “eating all plant-based when I am home.”

This statement from Kardashian came about three months after the “Crazy in Love” singer, 38, urged her fans to embrace a meat-free eating regimen. In fact, the Grammy winner went so far as to offer those who adopt a vegan lifestyle the opportunity to win free concert tickets for life.

Kardashian’s impromptu question-and-answer session proved to be pretty revealing for the KKW Beauty founder. She also discussed her family and stated that she likely won’t have any more children. The sunglasses designer, who shares North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 14 months, and Psalm, 3 months, with husband Kanye West, has seemingly hit her limit with four little ones at home.

When asked if she wanted more kids, Kardashian replied: “I love my babies so much, but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am. And each one of my babies needs so much attention.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!