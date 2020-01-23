Kim Kardashian Shared Kitchen Tour to Prove Her Kids Weren’t ’Starving’

Setting the record straight! Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she shared an in-depth tour of her kitchen and multiple refrigerators in an effort to refute people’s claims that she was “starving” her kids.

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who shares children North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and 8-month-old Psalm with husband Kanye West, talked about her decision to show off her kitchen and pantry in a YouTube video with sister Kylie Jenner on Tuesday, January 21.

In the video, Jenner, 22, did her older sister’s makeup as the KKW Beauty founder answered questions from fans. When one person was curious to know how Kardashian felt about the intense interest in her fridge, she opened up. “Wasn’t that so funny?” Kardashian asked as Jenner laughed.

“I was just posing for a pic and those were my drink fridges,” the Selfish author explained. “And so then when they started to say that I have nothing in my fridge and, like, starving my kids, that’s when I was like, ‘Oh, hell no! Let me show you my real fridge, people.’”

As the Skims creator alluded in her answer, the fridge controversy began earlier this month when she shared a confusing Instagram snapshot of herself posing in front of a fridge with almost no food inside. Quickly realizing that her fans were puzzled, the reality star took matters into her own hands.

“OK, so since the inside of my fridge is so baffling and I saw all these news reports, I’m going to give you guys a tour of my fridge,” she said via her Instagram Stories at the time. The in-depth walkthrough included a look inside the massive pantry (complete with a frozen yogurt machine and its own designated beverage fridge) as well as a look inside her home’s top-notch chef’s kitchen.

Once in that room, Kardashian gave fans a peek inside her walk-in refrigerator, which was filled with fresh fruit and veggies, condiments and pre-prepared meals. “It did look like an empty frigerator [sic] that I took the photo in front of, I have to admit,” the California native noted as the tour was wrapping up. “But this is our big main frigerator [sic] guys.”

The E! personality showed off five additional refrigerators in her gym via a separate series of Instagram Stories on January 15. “Did I mention, guys, that I also have a fridge in my gym?” she explained at the time. “It’s only water, I’m warning you, but I do have a fridge in the gym, guys. In case you were wondering.”

As the gym tour continued, the aspiring lawyer had even more refrigerators to show off. “Oh, and I forgot to also mention last time, these are fridges, guys,” she said as she walked to a different area of the gym and began opening four refrigerated drawers.

Aside from her many, many fridges, Kardashian proved her kids are certainly not “starving” when she posted a snapshot of herself and West, 42, eating breakfast with their brood on Wednesday, January 22. “Morning madness,” she mused in the caption. In the photo, there are several full plates of food as well as a platter of fruit and bowls of yogurt and granola.