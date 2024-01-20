Priyanka Chopra Jonas has the perfect dish to upgrade your next movie night.

The Citadel actress, 41, exclusively shares how to make her delicious Mumbai Nights popcorn recipe, which she created through her partnership with Rob’s Backstage Popcorn, in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “I wanted to create a [seasoning] that was reminiscent of home, and the Indian Spice Mix brings a sense of warmth and heat that builds up over time, which reminds me of the warm and humid nights of seductive Mumbai,” Chopra Jonas says.

She tells Us that it’s been “so rewarding to make something that celebrates who we are and blends our favorite flavors in such a special way.”

While fans can purchase the new Rob’s Backstage Popcorn online, the tasty treat is easy to make at home. Rather than serving up popcorn movie theater-style with lots of butter, it is topped with a variety of spices including coriander, black pepper, garlic powder and turmeric.

The snack is perfect for cooking beginners, such as Chopra Jonas, who previously admitted to Us that being in the kitchen is not her strong suit. “I’m a great hostess and I love having people over,” she revealed in January 2020 ahead of throwing a Super Bowl party with her husband, Nick Jonas. “[But] neither Nick or I are the best cooks.”

She went on to describe herself as “an admirer of food and a connoisseur of food,” adding, “I believe I was put on this earth to appreciate food and it’s my purpose — but I’m just not good at cooking and I don’t enjoy it!”

Cooking is a talent Chopra Jonas’ brother, Siddharth Chopra, does possess. “He actually studied and he’s a professional chef, but I just never took to it!” the Love Again star joked.

While putting together a three-course brunch in a May 2023 Vogue video, Chopra Jonas attributed her lack of cooking knowledge to her father. “I think my dad grew up in a conservative family and saw a lot of girls having to always feel like they needed to be in the kitchen, and it was like societal pressure,” she explained. “So, he did not want me to grow up like that. So, he discouraged it. He would be like, ‘What are you doing in the kitchen? Come here.’ So, I just never learned it. Thanks, Dad.”

Despite not being a talented cook, Chopra has grown to become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars and has become a mother to daughter Malti with Jonas, 31. The couple, who wed in 2018, celebrated their little girl’s second birthday with an adorable Elmo-themed Sesame Street party earlier this month. “Our little angel is 2 years old ❤️,” Jonas captioned photos of the birthday bash via Instagram on Tuesday, January 16.

Mumbai Nights popcorn is available in a 4-pack on eatrobs.com. Keep scrolling to check out Chopra Jonas’ full popcorn recipe:

Mumbai Nights Popcorn

Serves 1

Ingredients

For stovetop popcorn

3 tbsp neutral oil

½ cup popcorn kernels

For Indian Spice Mix seasoning blend

½ cup sugar

¼ cup salt

1 tbsp sodium citrate

½ tbsp coriander

½ tbsp fenugreek

½ tsp red pepper

1 tsp cumin

¼ tsp black pepper

½ tbsp onion powder

½ tbsp garlic powder

½ tbsp turmeric

½ tbsp red bell pepper powder

½ tbsp carrot powder

Instructions

1. Add oil to a pot and place the pot on the stove over medium-high heat.

2. Let the oil heat up for about 1 minute (or until oil is gently bubbling) then add popcorn kernels and cover the pot with a lid.

3. Let the kernels pop 3 to 4 minutes or until popping noises are 2 to 3 seconds apart.

4. Pour the freshly popped popcorn into a paper bag and let stand on counter.

5. Mix together the Indian Spice Mix seasoning blend.

6. Sprinkle 3 tbsp of the Indian Spice Mix into the paper bag. Fold over the top of the bag and shake vigorously until the seasoning is evenly distributed across all popcorn pieces.

7. Open the bag and enjoy!

With reporting by Crista Lacqua and Isley Zegas