Making up for lackluster meals! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was released from a New York federal prison in September 2019 after serving eight months for tax evasion and, not surprisingly, his time behind bars included eating some pretty mediocre food.

In fact, Sorrentino, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively that the meals in prison were so bad that they inspired him to create his newly launched series on The Situations’ growing YouTube channel called Eating Our Best Life.

The series, which features six episodes so far, follows the Jersey Shore alum and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce), as they order their ultimate cheat meals and eat their way through various fast-food chains. “I actually thought up this concept while I was in prison for about eight months,” Mike explained to Us on Friday, January 17. “You don’t really get good food in prison. So for eight months I was like, ‘You know what? When I get out of prison, I’m going to pretty much eat my best life, like weekly, in a limo.’ And here we are, months later we filmed a whole bunch of episodes already and it’s really picking up steam and the subscribers really love it and we love to film it as well.”

The reality star and his wife, 35, have visited Chick-fil-A, Wendy’s, McDonald’s, Sonic and Moe’s Southwest Grill and eaten to their heart’s content in the series. In the most recent episode at Moe’s, see the clip below from Adapting Social, the duo ordered six tacos, a “homewrecker” burrito, a “big bowl” of queso, chips with guacamole, two quesadillas, nachos topped with ground beef and a Stack — two crunchy corn tortillas wrapped inside a grilled flour tortilla, stuffed with seasoned beans, shredded cheese, fresh pico de gallo and queso.

The series has been such a hit with fans that they’re already putting in special requests. “They’re asking us if we’re going to expand and with guests and things like that. So I think it’s really cool. I think we only have about maybe like 10 fast-food restaurants left before we start to go into pizza and other restaurants,” Mike added. “We’re so excited with the progress … it’s a pretty fun, cool little segment for YouTube. So we’re excited.”

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star confirmed he was looking to “incorporate” others into the series, noting, “I think it’ll be really cool to bring a guest in the limo and say, ‘Which fast food place is your favorite?’ or ‘Where do you want to go to today?’ That will be really cool to see who likes what and things like that and pretty much live our best life that way.”

In addition to permitting them to eat whatever they please, Eating Our Best Life gives Mike and Lauren, who have been married since November 2018, an opportunity to spend more time together. “I love working with my wife. She’s actually my better half and technically we are opposites,” the MTV star told Us. “She is a Capricorn and I am a Cancer and I believe we really balance each other really well on the screen.”

Added the New York native: “I’m so very proud of her because these days she’s sort of, like, leading the charge and doing the introductions on our YouTube. So I’m very, very proud of her and I’m really excited for the future of our YouTube and the projects we’re going to do in 2020.”

For her part, Lauren is also delighted to be working with her husband. “He really makes anybody open up and become their authentic selves in front of the camera, which is really challenging for people to do,” she gushed, noting that Mike encourages her as well. “I feel like my most confident with him supporting me and he’ll always give me constructive feedback. We both do it with each other, which is kind of, I guess, the benefit of being husband and wife because we don’t hold back any information. He really challenges me and pushes me to feel out of my box and just grow, and it’s really helped me a lot, especially with our work.”

As Mike concluded: “It definitely has brought us closer together.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo