



Miley Cyrus is getting into the fall spirit! The newly single songstress took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, October 2, to share a LOL-worthy snapshot that features her posing with one of the season’s most popular vegetables.

The photo shows a person whose face isn’t visible holding a green, phallic-looking squash up to her midsection. “What kind of fu–kin pumpkin patch is this?!?!” the “Malibu” singer, 26, wrote above the fall photo, which features several pumpkins in the background. “I named him Gourd-en Ramsey [sic] for obvious reasons.”

The playful moniker is clearly a reference to the vegetable’s shape, while also serving as a shout-out (of sorts) to MasterChef host Gordon Ramsay.

Subsequent photos shared on Cyrus’ Instagram account indicate she was, in fact, the one posing with the questionable-looking gourd. The Hannah Montana alum visited a pumpkin patch on Tuesday, October 1, and shared a pair of photos of herself seated on a bale of hay surrounded by several large pumpkins. “OCTOBER 1st was LIT,” she quipped in the caption, which also included a jack-o’-lantern emoji.

In addition to posing with pumpkins, it appears Cyrus’ fall outing included a visit to a petting zoo not far from the pumpkin patch. “Last night was literally the G.O.A.T.,” she captioned a series of photos of herself feeding goats, sheep and other farm animals.

In a third Instagram post, the Grammy nominee visited a haunted house and joked about her current relationship status as she posed with several zombies, monsters and other ghouls. “Met a couple new potential partners,” she mused in the caption. “Felt like I was on The Bachelorette.” The Tennessee native then ended the post with a single skull emoji.

Cyrus’ fall outing comes about two months after she confirmed her split from husband Liam Hemsworth, whom she married in December 2018. Following the demise of her relationship with the Hunger Games star, Cyrus almost immediately began seeing Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter.

A little over a month after the onetime friends started dating, Us Weekly confirmed their split on September 21.

Cyrus has seemingly referenced the back-to-back splits several times in recent weeks. On Sunday, September 29, the singer shared a snapshot on her Instagram Stories of her and “2 stinky dogs.” In the post, Cyrus wrote about “love without conditions” and praised her pups (and animals in general) for loving her back, no matter what. “All they ask is to be cared for in exchange for loyalty, reliability and faithfulness,” she wrote, adding, “Reminds me of someone.”

A day earlier, Cyrus shared a series of pics and videos on her Instagram Stories showing her doing yoga. She captioned one video, “SHIFTING! #AttachedToNothing #ConnectedToEverything Putting the NEW in NEW MOON.”

