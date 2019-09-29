



Sending a message? Miley Cyrus appeared to be shading her exes Kaitlynn Carter and Liam Hemsworth in an Instagram post about love and loyalty on Sunday, September 29.

The “Slide Away” singer, 26, posted a photo on her Instagram Stories that showed her in bed with two of her pups. “Happy Sunday from me & 2 stinky dogs!” she wrote. “waking up surrounded by animals is my favorite way to start a morning. I am immediately reminded about LOVE without conditions…. the best part about animals is that they are careless about the details. They live by the golden rule … Love & Be Loved. Nothing in between. No questions regarding wealth, career, talents, race, age sex …. They love back 100X …. all they ask is to be cared for in exchange for loyalty, reliability and faithfulness. (reminds me of someone)”

The post came after she shared a series of pics and videos on her Instagram Stories showing her doing yoga on Saturday, September 28. Cyrus captioned one video, “SHIFTING! #AttachedToNothing #ConnectedToEverything Putting the NEW in NEW MOON.”

The Grammy nominee also posted a quote that read: “Theme: Supporting deeper connection with self, spirit and one another, so that we may build a more harmonious and fulfilling next chapter.”

The introspective posts come after a turbulent couple of months for Cyrus.

In early August, she confirmed her split from Hemsworth, her husband of less than eight months. The announcement came a day after she was photographed locking lips with the newly single Hills: New Beginnings star, 31, while on vacation in Italy.

While the Hunger Games star filed for divorce weeks later, things between Cyrus and Brody Jenner’s ex quickly heated up, with the pair grabbing lunch with Cyrus’ mom, Tish, and being spotted making out in public at a club during New York Fashion Week. Carter was even seen wearing a ring with the letter “M” on her engagement ring finger in early September. But a little over a month after they started dating, Us Weekly confirmed their split on September 21.

Carter seemingly has no hard feelings towards her ex. She shared a supportive comment on the singer’s post about her performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival hours after their split made headlines.

The Last Song actress appeared to reference her back-to-back splits in an Instagram post on Thursday, September 26. Sharing a photo that showed off her toned butt in a thong and tank top as she threw her arms in the air, she wrote, “Goodbyes are never easy… 🖤 but g2g.”

