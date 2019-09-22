



Still friends. Kaitlynn Carter left a supportive comment on her ex-girlfriend Miley Cyrus’ Instagram hours after Us Weekly confirmed that they’d split.

The “Slide Away” singer, 26, posted photos on her account from her performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 21, that showed her wearing a black leather crop top, matching pants and heels, layers of gold necklaces and bracelets and long black leather gloves accented with sharp gold nails.

On one of the photos, which showed Cyrus bending backward on the stage with her tongue out, the Hills: New Beginnings star, 31, liked the post and commented, “GET IT!!!!!”

The sweet sentiment came hours after news broke that they had called it quits on their relationship after a little more than a month of dating.

The pair were first linked in August after they were spotted kissing while on vacation in Italy with Cyrus’ big sister, Brandi Cyrus. The PDA came just a week after Carter and longtime boyfriend Brody Jenner announced their split after four years together. The couple had wed in a lavish ceremony in Indonesia in June 2018 but were not legally married because they didn’t file paperwork after their return to the U.S.

Meanwhile, Cyrus and her husband of almost eight months, Liam Hemsworth, confirmed their split on August 10, as photos of the singer and the blogger surfaced. The Hunger Games actor, 29, filed for divorce a couple of weeks later.

Carter and Cyrus fell head over heels for each other, with the reality TV star even wearing a ring with the letter “M” on her left hand when they stepped out earlier this month at New York Fashion Week. They were also spotted kissing at ACME in NYC, with an eyewitness telling us that at one point they “were making out against a wall in full view of everyone.”

A source told Us that they had “really fallen” for each other and that the “Don’t Call Me Angel” singer was “really comfortable” with her new flame because she could “totally be herself with Kaitlynn.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!