Ladies who lunch! NeNe Leakes and Wendy Williams spent time with one another in New York City on Sunday, March 1, a little over a month after the pair had a spat involving Leakes’ future on reality television.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 52, and The Wendy Williams Show host, 55, headed over to Bergdorf Goodman for an afternoon that included browsing the racks and chowing down on some tasty eats. “Going shopping & for food,” Williams captioned an Instagram video from Sunday. “Watch @neneleakes on @bravoandy tonight.”

In the clip, the pair are seated in the back of a car. “So I’m going to Bergdorf with …” Leakes explains in the clip as she pans down to reveal Williams resting on her shoulder with sunglasses on.

“I’m busy, leave me alone” Williams joked in response, as the Bravo star laughed. “Leave me alone right now and get out of my face.”

Williams later posted a photo of her meal, which appeared to be a cheese-covered slice of bread served with a side salad. “Good stuff! Enjoy!” Leakes wrote in the comments. “I know how much that cost😂.”

The I Dream of NeNe alum also spoke about breaking bread with Williams during her Sunday night appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen alongside fellow RHOA star Marlo Hampton. “Me, Wendy and Marlo were together today. We shopped in Bergdorf and had lunch, hunny,” she explained in response to a viewer who wanted to know if the friends were feuding. “I ate lunch with you, Andy, and turned around and ate lunch with them right after!”

Leakes and Williams’ meal follows a disagreement the pair had in January when the Ask Wendy author claimed on her show that Leakes had told her she was leaving RHOA. “I took a break between commercials, my office is right there behind the set. I had to go to the bathroom and so I looked at my phone between commercials. And NeNe texts, ‘I’m quitting,’” Williams said at the time. “I’m surprised I got it, because I have no service in my office, but I got it.”

A day after Williams made that claim, Leakes seemingly shaded her on Twitter writing, “Private conversations should be left in private! What are girlfriends for if you can’t vent to them on those types of days.”

Still, last month, Leakes revealed on The Talk that her future on the Bravo staple is “very undecided.”

“Every season when the show ends, what me and my team do is we get together and we talk about what’s best for me,” the Bravo personality explained at the time. “So hopefully Real Housewives is best for me. I don’t know.”

The Glee alum was one of the original cast members on RHOA when it premiered in October 2008. She has appeared on every season except the ninth one, which aired from 2016 to 2017.

A source told Us Weekly in January: “NeNe goes through this every season. It’s never a sure thing that she nor any of the ladies are officially returning until she sits with Bravo to discuss after every season. … She has not officially decided either way.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.