Where in the world is NeNe Leakes? While the Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been noticeably missing from several episodes during season 12 of the series, Andy Cohen shut down speculation that the network is cutting her out of scenes.

Cohen, 51, asked Kenya Moore about her claims that NeNe, 52, has been edited out of episodes during the former Miss USA’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday, February 16.

“You’re saying that she’s being phased out?” Cohen asked Moore, 49.

“I think she is,” Moore replied. “That’s not something I can absolutely say. If you’re being cut out of episodes, clearly the sign is that you’re not as important as you think you are.”

Cohen quipped back, “I don’t think she’s being cut out of episodes. Everything that was shot with NeNe is in the show. We’re not cutting anything out … There’s nothing that’s been left out.”

Leakes later took to social media to thank the Housewives producer for his remarks.

“I HAVE NOT been cut out of any episodes! I negotiated my episodes just like everyone else did! I’m getting every dime i asked for! Thank you for asking and clearing that up @andy,” the Glee alum tweeted on Sunday. “That means a lot to me.”

While Leakes is billed as a full-time cast member, she hasn’t been featured in all of the episodes during the season. She previously told Us Weekly that she was “negotiating” her contract “for a period of time” for season 12.

“If I had to say anything, it was pretty much because I felt like it was a gang up. And you know, why would I even start shooting? All these people have formed these alliances,” she told Us in October 2019.

Leakes also noted at the time that she didn’t see Moore much while the show was filming.

“I wasn’t around her that often,” she told Us at the time. “Only with the group. Obviously we’re not friends so we’re not around each other like that.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.