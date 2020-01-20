The drama continues. After taking a season off, Kenya Moore returned for season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta — and it felt like she was a newbie again.
“I felt pretty fish out of water to some degree, but I had kept in touch with my friends on the show so that made it a little easier,” the former pageant queen told Us Weekly exclusively. Though she didn’t watch the show when she wasn’t on it, her friends would keep her “abreast of what was happening and I felt connected through them.”
Moore added that Leakes, 52, is “absolutely the worst friend anyone could ever ask for” and believes it’s time that the Glee alum exit the show.
“I think that’s ultimately what needs to happen because the show’s just not a good place for her right now,” she told Us. However, Moore is trying not to focus on the drama on the show. Instead, she’s getting back into acting — and didn’t even have to audition for her new role on Netflix’s Family Reunion.
“A lot of people know me from Real Housewives — the newer, younger generation, they’re not necessarily familiar with my acting career but pretty much right after Miss USA, I was acting fulltime. So for over 20 years, I was acting,” Moore said.
She also raved about the role she plays: “My episode is so funny and I got a chance to be kind of silly which I love to play fun, silly characters — but I also like to play villains too.”
Part 2 of Family Reunion debuts on Netflix Monday, January 20.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.
With reporting by Ingrid Meilan
