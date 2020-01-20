“I felt pretty fish out of water to some degree, but I had kept in touch with my friends on the show so that made it a little easier,” the former pageant queen told Us Weekly exclusively. Though she didn’t watch the show when she wasn’t on it, her friends would keep her “ abreast of what was happening and I felt connected through them.”

Moore added that Leakes, 52, is “absolutely the worst friend anyone could ever ask for” and believes it’s time that the Glee alum exit the show.

“I think that’s ultimately what needs to happen because the show’s just not a good place for her right now,” she told Us. However, Moore is trying not to focus on the drama on the show. Instead, she’s getting back into acting — and didn’t even have to audition for her new role on Netflix’s Family Reunion.