“I felt pretty fish out of water to some degree, but I had kept in touch with my friends on the show so that made it a little easier,” the former pageant queen told Us Weekly exclusively. Though she didn’t watch the show when she wasn’t on it, her friends would keep her “abreast of what was happening and I felt connected through them.”

One person who she wasn’t in contact with? Nene Leakes . The duo have constantly butted heads on the show and, according to trailers, will continue to this season.

“Even when I came back as an 8-month-pregnant woman, she had a problem with that. I just don’t know why she’s so intimidated by me, why she resents my presence so much,” the former Celebrity Apprentice star told Us. “I’ve been nothing but a friend to her. I left the show as her friend and she just did some things while I was pregnant that made me say, ‘You know what? This woman is just not my friend and I’m not going to pretend anymore.’ I think that’s what pregnancy hormones did to me, just made me see people for who they really are.”