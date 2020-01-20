Exclusive

Kenya Moore Calls Nene Leakes the ‘Worst Friend Anyone Could Ask for,’ Thinks She Should Leave ‘RHOA’

The drama continues. After taking a season off, Kenya Moore returned for season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta — and it felt like she was a newbie again.

“I felt pretty fish out of water to some degree, but I had kept in touch with my friends on the show so that made it a little easier,” the former pageant queen told Us Weekly exclusively. Though she didn’t watch the show when she wasn’t on it, her friends would keep her “abreast of what was happening and I felt connected through them.”

One person who she wasn’t in contact with? Nene Leakes. The duo have constantly butted heads on the show and, according to trailers, will continue to this season.
Kenya Moore and Nene Leakes. Shutterstock (2)
“Even when I came back as an 8-month-pregnant woman, she had a problem with that. I just don’t know why she’s so intimidated by me, why she resents my presence so much,” the former Celebrity Apprentice star told Us. “I’ve been nothing but a friend to her. I left the show as her friend and she just did some things while I was pregnant that made me say, ‘You know what? This woman is just not my friend and I’m not going to pretend anymore.’ I think that’s what pregnancy hormones did to me, just made me see people for who they really are.”

Moore added that Leakes, 52, is “absolutely the worst friend anyone could ever ask for” and believes it’s time that the Glee alum exit the show.

“I think that’s ultimately what needs to happen because the show’s just not a good place for her right now,” she told Us. However, Moore is trying not to focus on the drama on the show. Instead, she’s getting back into acting — and didn’t even have to audition for her new role on Netflix’s Family Reunion.

Kenya Moore Returns to Acting Family Reunion
Kenya Moore in ‘Family Reunion.’ John P. Fleenor/Netflix

“A lot of people know me from Real Housewives — the newer, younger generation, they’re not necessarily familiar with my acting career but pretty much right after Miss USA, I was acting fulltime. So for over 20 years, I was acting,” Moore said.

She also raved about the role she plays: “My episode is so funny and I got a chance to be kind of silly which I love to play fun, silly characters — but I also like to play villains too.”

Part 2 of Family Reunion debuts on Netflix Monday, January 20.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Ingrid Meilan

