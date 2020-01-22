Loud and clear! NeNe Leakes shared a shady response to Wendy Williams after she claimed the reality star was leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“Private conversations should be left in private!” Leakes, 52, tweeted on Wednesday, January 22. “What are girlfriends for if you can’t vent to them on those types of days.”

Williams, 55, dropped a bombshell during the Tuesday, January 21, episode of The Wendy Williams Show. “I took a break between commercials, my office is right there behind the set. I had to go to the bathroom and so I looked at my phone between commercials. And NeNe texts, ‘I’m quitting,’” she claimed. “I’m surprised I got it, because I have no service in my office, but I got it.”

The Ask Wendy author went on to allege that Leakes has more to share with the Bravo show’s audience. “I know something about NeNe that you all will cry, be sad and feel bad for her. She’s carrying the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders,” she said. “I’m not going to say it, she’s got to say it. But in my opinion, NeNe, you need this platform to explain the other part of your life.”

She added: “Forget arguing with them broads — you’ve got that secret, and that secret is going to melt their hearts. Because when she shared it with me, I cried with her. NeNe, you need that platform to explain. That’s all. I’m telling you. NeNe, don’t quit.”

Leakes’ rep swiftly denied that the Glee alum made a definitive choice about her role on the series. “It’s been an especially difficult couple of weeks for NeNe, and she was venting to her friend in private correspondence,” the statement to Us Weekly read. “Nothing has been confirmed or officially decided for next season.”

The TV personality “goes through this every season,” a source revealed. “It’s never a sure thing that she nor any of the ladies are officially returning until she sits with Bravo to discuss after every season.”

Leakes’ feelings about the show have changed, though. “This season more than ever NeNe feels consistently attacked by the other ladies and unsupported by the network,” the insider noted. “With [husband] Gregg [Leakes] surviving cancer, she’s in a different head space and is extremely frustrated from the daily attacks she endures from the other women. She’s done being villainized for someone else’s gain.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.